BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple emergency departments and agencies in Trumbull County pooled their resources together to rescue a man Monday night from Mosquito Creek Reservoir.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., calls came in for a man who witnesses said swam toward the middle of the lake but didn’t come back to shore after a considerable length of time. According to the Bazetta Fire Department, the witnesses called 911 when they lost sight of the man.

When crews on the scene searched the shoreline and turned up nothing, they called in Trumbull County EMA to use the department’s drone with thermal imaging technology, equipment that is able to pick up signs of heat from a person from the air.

Using the drone to help with the search, the Mecca Township Fire Department sent a rescue boat out into the reservoir to scout out the water’s surface, where they eventually found him safe south of the causeway shortly before midnight.

Crews brought the man back to land via the rescue boat, where he was reunited with family, checked out by medical services and was warmed. He was in stable condition.

Multiple Trumbull County departments helped with the search and rescue, including: