‘There’s no greater honor:’ Cantalamessa sworn in as Warren’s law director

Enzo Cantalamessa served as Warren's director of public safety and service for eight years

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Warren now has a new law director.

With his family holding the bible, Enzo Cantalamessa was sworn in Monday afternoon by Mayor Doug Franklin.

Cantalamessa served as Franklin’s director of public safety and service for eight years.

He defeated long-time incumbent Greg Hicks in the May primary with more than 55% of the votes and ran unopposed in November.

“There’s no greater honor than the confidence the voters have placed in my ability to be able to do the job. I will work day and night. I will work hard to make sure their trust is well placed and that I earn it every day,” he said.

Cantalamessa said he’ll bring the same work ethic and enthusiasm to his new position as he did when he was the safety service director.