There are creative ways to celebrate 4th of July for people with autism

(WYTV) – Saturday night, you might be going out to enjoy a fireworks show, but for some people with autism, the loud noises can be an issue.

This week, First News spoke with Robin Suzelis, the Board President of the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.

She says children and adults with autism have a range of sensory issues. It all depends on the individual.

One of these issues people with autism can experience is a sensitivity to loud noises, like fireworks.

Suzelis says for those who are in this situation there are ways you can still enjoy your holiday weekend.

“My family actually finds a parking lot that is far away so that we can see them without hearing them. So that my boys can enjoy the sights of the fireworks without the sound and we can enjoy it as a family. Sometimes, you just have to be creative and work around the sensory issues,” Suzelis said.

Having children or adults watch videos of fireworks so that they may become familiar with the sounds fireworks make can also help.