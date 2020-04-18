Therapy dogs visit Boardman nursing home

Some of the dogs even dressed up for the outing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Go Team Therapy Dogs of Mahoning and Steel Valley regularly visit the Beeghly Oaks nursing home in Boardman, but since the outbreak of COVID-19, they haven’t been able to stop by.

That was until they came up with a way to visit residents while keeping a social distance.

One of the owners mentioned this isn’t just good for the residences. It’s beneficial for the dogs who have been stuck at home.

“They’re used to working every day, every other day, so I know like with Thea she was getting depressed. So not only is it for the residents, it’s for the dogs also just to get them working, getting a little bit of enjoyment,” said Mikayla Scott, a volunteer.

Some of the dogs were dressed up for the occasion.

Each of them had a sign with their name, breed and fun facts.