Therapy dogs visit Austintown Fitch High during midterms week

Kids and faculty members were able to stop by the gym and see the dogs throughout the day

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – School can be stressful at any level, especially during testing periods like midterms. A local group tried to reduce anxiety levels with therapy dogs Wednesday.

Students at Austintown Fitch invited a group called Pet Partners of Greater Youngstown and their dogs to school as part of a senior service project.

“Petting a dog can make a huge difference,” said Mary Schneider, with Pet Partners of Greater Youngstown. “Not only does it make a difference while you’re petting, science has actually shown that you have the benefits physically. After 15 minutes, your heart rate is reduced, it just sends all these good endorphins throughout your system.”

Students and faculty made a small donation to get in to see the dogs. The money raised is going to Pet Partners of Greater Youngstown.

The group also visits hospitals and nursing homes to help calm people.