Therapy dog relieves finals week stress at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It is final exam week for the fall semester at Youngstown State University, and a student organization wanted to help relieve stress for students.

I-Pals brought in a certified therapy dog named Rehba, who you can meet and play with in Room 1013 of Jones Hall.

Laurie Wittkugle, administrative assistant of the International Programs Office at YSU, says Rehba has brought smiles to the students and staff.

“Studies show that people’s lives are actually extended if they have a pet of some sort, and a dog is very good to go out and do things with,” she said.

Rehba will be in that room Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.