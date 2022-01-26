Therapy bunny brings joy to Boardman students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman therapy student is using a fluffy friend to help kids at school.

Finn has been the therapy bunny at West Boulevard since October. He sits with students one-on-one and makes visits to their classrooms.

Guidance Counselor Mandi Scrocco says he teaches students mindfulness, communication and responsibility.

“They love him. Their faces light up when they see him. They have so many questions and want to learn about him. It brings a smile to the faces of our students and our staff,” Scrocco said.

Other staff members have noticed the delight, too.

“Just giving kids something good to look forward to, which we all need during these crazy, uncertain times,” said teacher Dana McKnight.

They say Finn helps calm the students down whether their worried, angry or upset.