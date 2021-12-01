Theft suspect makes rounds in 3 area courtrooms

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused in a string of thefts, including one from a local church, was in court Tuesday in Austintown.

Michael McCutcheon appeared by closed-circuit video on charges in connection to a theft at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson. McCutcheon is accused of taking money from a cash register there and from a worker’s purse.

No plea was entered at his arraignment Wednesday. Bond was set at $5,000.

McCutcheon is also facing theft charges in Boardman and Youngstown. He was in Mahoning County Area Court 2 Tuesday facing charges of burglary and theft. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors and did not enter a plea to the felonies. Bond in this case was set at $17,500.

In addition, McCutcheon is due in Youngstown Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on even more charges. This report will be updated following his court appearance.