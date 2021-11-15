Theft arrest escalates into robbery charge following investigation at Boardman store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a woman accused of shoplifting at the Boardman Meijer Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the store shortly after 4 p.m. after Asia Allen, 28, was accused of not scanning some items in the self-checkout register, according to a police report.

Police say that they witnessed Allen arguing with one of the loss prevention officers at the store.

Police charged Allen with robbery because they say she was making threats to the loss prevention officer.

In addition, police say when Allen was questioned about scanning items with an EBT care that was not in her name she said, “I’m about to F*** her up,” the report stated.

Allen was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on robbery charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.