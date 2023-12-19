YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) got a big financial shot in the arm by way of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Program.

The YNDC was awarded $600,000 to assist with affordable housing development; namely the construction of two new duplexes in the City of Youngstown along Glenwood Avenue.

For several years, the YNDC has been chipping away at blight and decay on Glenwood Avenue.

Executive Director Ian Beniston said, “YNDC is happy to announce this investment that will allow for the creation of additional high-quality new housing units along the greater Glenwood Avenue corridor as part of our long-term and incremental neighborhood stabilization

work.”

Beniston thanked YNDC’s partners at the Federal Home Loan Bank of

Pittsburgh, PNC Bank, City of Youngstown, The Raymond John Wean Foundation,

Flying High and others “for their support in creating this success.”

PNC Bank is a member bank of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and supported YNDC’s application and partnering on the project.