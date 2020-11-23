The Way Station, local churches help families prepare for Thanksgiving dinner in Columbiana

In the past, the Way Station and local churches teamed up to offer a Thanksgiving community dinner

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A longtime tradition continued in Columbiana on Monday despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Upper Room Fellowship Hall. They were getting food items for the upcoming holiday.

In the past, the Way Station and local churches teamed up to offer a Thanksgiving community dinner. Due to COVID-19, plans this year had to change to make sure those in need could still be served.

“So what we’re doing is we’re giving away everything that a family would need to take and bake their own Thanksgiving dinner,” said Chaney Nezbeth from the Way Station.

Everyone who lined up to get food also got a bag of games and resources. It’s to help families cope with stress arising because of the pandemic.