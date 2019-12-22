The Warren Family Mission holds their annual Christmas dinner

There has been a lot of progress at the Warren Family Mission, but with GM closing, their budget was affected this year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission is bringing Christmas to those in need with the help of the community.

On Saturday, the Warren Family Mission had their annual Christmas dinner with the help of a giving community.

“You know, this is just a joyful time to come together as a community and come together with others who may not have families to truly focus in on the gift of Christmas,” said Director of Public Relations at the Warren Family Mission Dominic Marrari.

He says that last year they served over 2,500 meals. By the looks of things this year, the served even more.

“This year, we already have 1,300 deliveries, so there’s teams of delivery drivers taking meals out to people in the community,” said Mararri.

There has been a lot of progress at the Warren Family Mission, according to Marrari, but with GM closing, their budget was affected this year.

“We’re roughly down about $300,000 in our budget, so this year 2019 was a lot better for us; however, we still are behind. About ten percent of our budget is still needed,” Mararri said.

Marrari believes continued support throughout the year will help all nonprofit organizations.

“So we have seen a steady increase in people utilizing the holiday meals, and we couldn’t be more thankful for everybody that has a hand in that as far as making these meals possible,” Marrari said.