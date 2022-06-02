(WKBN) — The Vindy’s have become one of Northeast Ohio’s top rock-n-roll bands, and they’ll be playing in front of a hometown crowd Saturday night.

The Vindy’s will play the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. There are still tickets available.

Vindy’s lead singer Jackie Popovec said there will be a few surprises and surprise guests, and she’s looking forward to the night.

“I’m just so thrilled to be on that stage again. I really particularly like the view from the onstage of the city. So just being home again, in front of our home base, and that home base growing so much every year, it’s just a wonderful thing to see,” said Popovec.

Thursday night the Vindy’s are playing the Agora in Cleveland, opening for the band “Walk Off The Earth.” They’ll also be touring the western states in July and August playing San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Carson City.