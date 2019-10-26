The undead take over downtown Youngstown for annual Zombie Crawl

A special effects makeup team was on-hand to help people get into character

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Halloween is still five days away, but that didn’t stop a horde of zombies from ascending upon Youngstown this weekend.

The annual Zombie Crawl got underway on Saturday with participants getting registered at the B & O Station.

A special effects makeup team was also on-hand to help people get into character.

“I like to do the infected zombie look. Figured I’d do a gory one right off the bat so I don’t have to do any later,” said makeup artist Dan Click.

Once the makeup was complete, the zombies hopped aboard a trolley to head to various bars throughout the downtown area.

To celebrate, Penguin City Brewing teamed up with the Youngstown Clothing Company to release a special zombie beer called John Young Apple Ale.

The beer is available in limited bottles and will be on draft at all bars participating in the Zombie Crawl.