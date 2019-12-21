The Trumbull County Republican Party celebrates Christmas in Warren

All candidates running in the upcoming primary were in attendance

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Republican Party celebrated Christmas in Warren Saturday morning.

All candidates running in the upcoming primary were in attendance, including candidates challenging Democrat Tim Ryan for his seat in Congress.

Although the party knows there is work to be done, the event is for celebration.

Organizers honored the late Mary Williams, a loyal member of the party.

“We set a space at a table for her and we have a card and we’re going to have a moment of silences for her and Judge Matt Lynch is going to speak about her,” said Chairman Kevin Wyndham.

The Ohio primary is set of March 17 of 2020.