The Simple Greek in Boardman donates 100 meals to Rescue Mission

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Simple Greek restaurant in Boardman donated 100 meals to the Rescue Mission.

They’ve done it through a program called Plating Change.

The money comes from donations to help local organizations like the Rescue Mission.

Plating Change helps local restaurants that have lost customers through the pandemic and that have food insecurities.

“It’s really just people who suffer from, they don’t know exactly where their next meal is going to come from. Maybe they’re not homeless, maybe they have a place to live, but they’re not 100% sure where the groceries or hot meals are going to come from on a daily basis,” said Ron Taylor, with The Simple Greek.

Plating Change has committed over 900 meals for every Simple Greek restaurant.