The Rescue Missiona hosts first apple pie baking contest

Three judges sampled pies in the categories kids, youth, amateur and professional

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An apple pie baking contest tested some of the best pies in the Valley.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley had its first ever apple pie baking contest to benefit their cause.

It was hosted by Hartford Orchards.

Three judges sampled all kinds of creative and unique apple pies put into four categories: kids, youth, amateur and professional.

Each had a first, second, and third place ribbon winner.

They were judged on overall appearance, creativity, crust, filling and flavor.

“It’s just another way that we are able to bless the community and bless those in the area. God has greatly blessed this orchard, we’ve had a bountiful harvest this year,” said Hartford Orchard Manager Victor Roden.

After the pies are judged, they will be packaged and the remaining seven slices of each will be served during the evening meal at the Mission.