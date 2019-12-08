The Peace Light from Bethlehem arrives at Camp Stambaugh

The public is also free to receive the flame before the light makes its way to California

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday was a big day for boy scouts in Canfield today when the 2019 International Peace Light from Bethlehem arrived at Camp Stambaugh.

The light is distributed throughout North America.

It is first picked up from Bethlehem and put in proof miner’s lamps. From there, it was transported to Austria, then New York and now Canfield, Ohio.

For the eighth year in a row, the Boy Scouts of America brought the Peace Light flame to northeast Ohio.

The scouts transfer the flame, which represents sharing a message of peace.

“We need to share a message of peace and love to everybody in the world and through all communities and all faiths,” said Peace Light Coordinator Mike Kupec.

That light will eventually make its way out to California, but before it does, the community has a chance to receive the flame as well.

The International Peace Light will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. up until December 21.

Anyone interested should bring a wind proof candle of lantern to receive the flame.