YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are looking for a home and wondering where the most affordable and most expensive properties are in the Valley, the U.S. Census breaks home values down by area.

Recent numbers show where lower-cost homes are and the most expensive. There are caveats to the federal numbers. It only looks at towns and cities with a population of 5,000 or more, so that excludes many areas where home prices could be higher or lower. Also, some homes are included in numbers for metro areas, such as Warren and Youngstown. For instance, separate numbers break out for Austintown in Mahoning County, but not for Boardman.

The most recent census was taken in 2020, and we all know a lot has changed since then when it comes to real estate, but generally speaking, the numbers still reflect where you will find lower and higher-priced homes.

Since 2020, the real estate market took an unprecedented climb, and while things are beginning to level off, homeowners are getting a surprise with new property appraisals and increases in property taxes. Columbiana County completed its reevaluation and Mahoning and Trumbull counties are pushing the new numbers out in the coming months. In some cases, home values are expected to increase about 30%, according to Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham, so your tax bill could be higher. In Columbiana County, the increase was between 18% and 50%.

Here is a breakdown of the most affordable and most costly places to live in the Valley by median home value: (Source: U.S. Census)

Median home price in Ohio: $159,900

Trumbull County: $109,300

Warren: $68,900

Girard: $83,200

Niles: $88,300

Hubbard: $110,100

Champion: $118,600

Howland: $143,400

Cortland: $161,600

Mahoning County $114,600

Youngstown: $48,600

Campbell: $67,100

Struthers: $73,900

Austintown: $106,500

Canfield: $177,200

Columbiana County: $107,300

Salem: $98,300

East Liverpool: $59,600

Columbiana: $148,500

The median home price in Pennsylvania: $197,300

Mercer County: $129,900

Sharon: $63,800

Greenville: 76,000

Grove City: $135,900

Hermitage: $152,000