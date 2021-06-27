The Links and American Legion hold PTSD awareness event in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, a PTSD awareness took place in Columbiana at the Thinks at Firestone Farms and the American Legion Post 290.

The event organizer started the event three years ago after losing a friend who was a veteran.

There were plenty of activities for participants. Many played golf, enjoyed refreshments and learned about PTSD.

“When we set up tables and spread awareness, we’re possibly able to help somebody, and that’s all it takes. It takes that one person,” Founder of Battle Buddy Response Team Samuel Rock said.

Rock had a tent set up at the golf outing to speak to people about PTSD.