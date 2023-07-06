YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local prodigy has made waves in the music industry. A classically trained pianist with a career in funk, Youngstown’s own William “Billy” Beck is a piece of history. His career has spanned decades.

Beck is an original member of the Ohio Players, who had a hit song called “Love Rollercoaster.” The song was composed by the Players in 1975.

Beck discovered his musical gift at a young age. He recalls going up to an organ after church one Sunday.

“First, I started hitting it. Then I heard some notes, and in maybe about 10 minutes, I was playing what I heard in church that morning,” he said.

Beck says that began his love for music. He began studying it, and says he couldn’t learn enough. He began taking professional lessons at age 7. At age 13, another Sunday afternoon led him down a path toward faith. He was playing for someone who had a solo at church.

“Who was sitting in the congregation was Professor George Bretts and his wife. They heard me after the program came up. They ran up to me and he said, “I want you to be my prodigy,'” Beck said.

Bretts was a professor at Youngstown State University in the 1960s. Beck says he was able to excel in music at a young age by learning from a college professor. He soon began training as a classical pianist. That was until he saw ‘Godfather of Soul’ James Brown in concert.

“The sound that I heard, that stereophonic sound with them live horns and that deep, deep bass. I said, ‘That’s what I want to do,'” Beck said.

It’s exactly what he did, auditioning for the Ohio Players in 1973. He says the Ohio Players often stopped in Youngstown. The best bands in the city were always their opening act.

Clarence Satchell, the guitarist of the group, saw Beck play with three different bands. He noticed Beck and wanted him to play for the Ohio Players.

“I was just to fill in for a weekend because they had some shows to do and they needed a keyboard player. Well, I filled in for that weekend and when it came time for me to go home, Satch said, ‘You ain’t going nowhere,'” Beck said.

Beck went from a weekend fill-in to a member of the group. Co-composing and co-writing the band’s biggest hits, he made music not just for the Ohio Players but other groups and singers such as Zapp and Shirley Murdock.

“I just enjoy and love and appreciate music,” Beck said.

Beck says there are three original Ohio Players that still tour to this day. He says aspiring artists should hire an entertainment attorney and read everything they can about the music business.