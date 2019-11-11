The League of Women Voters Greater Youngstown hosts fundraiser

All proceeds are going toward their non-partisan voter guide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – There was a beer and champagne fundraiser held by the League of Women Voters Greater Youngstown.

All proceeds are going toward their non-partisan voter guide, which is a paper that helps the community understand each candidate and the issues they support.

“Educate the voters on issues and candidates and going into 2020, it’s a presidential year, there’s going to be a lot of interest in the election and that’s why tonight’s fundraiser is just going to allow us to have the funds to be able to produce those types of things,” said Kristen Olmi, President of the League of Women Voters Greater Youngstown.

The voter guide comes out only during the general election.

The league says they plan to do the fundraiser again next yer.