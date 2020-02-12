The Kitchen Post in Youngstown officially closed

Originally located in Struthers, the restaurant was moved to the corner of Commerce and Phelps streets at the Erie Terminal Place in spring of 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Kitchen Post announced on Wednesday that the restaurant is officially closed.

A post on the Youngstown restaurant’s Facebook page indicates that it will be closing after five and a half years of business.

The post was signed by co-owner Ross Fowler, who said he started The Kitchen Post when he was 23-years-old. He thanked his family, friends, staff and loyal customers that have supported him through this experience.

Originally located in Struthers, the restaurant was moved to the corner of Commerce and Phelps streets at the Erie Terminal Place in spring of 2018.