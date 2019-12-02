The Jewish Community of Youngstown holds Holiday Bazaar

There were over 70 vendors who cam out and offered crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, soaps and more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Jewish Community of Youngstown held their third annual Holiday Bazaar on Sunday.

There were over 70 vendors who cam out and offered crafts, jewelry, cosmetics, soaps and more.

Guests also had the opportunity to participate in a basket raffle.

Program Coordinator of the Jewish Community Center, Hunter Thomas, says that events like these benefit their program by far.

“And so a program like this where we still let the customers come in at no cost but the vendors are paying for their spot is a really great way to get revenue in, to held fund out programs throughout the year,” said Thomas.

Starting December 17 through December 25, the Jewish Community of Youngstown will be at the Southern Park Mall wrapping gifts for donations.