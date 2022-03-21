(WKBN) — March is National Kidney Month — a time to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease warning signs and treatment options.

Kidneys are largely responsible for filtering waste, toxins and fluid from your body.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, more than 37 million adults in the United States are estimated to have chronic kidney disease, but about 90% have no idea that their kidneys may be impaired.

There are five stages of kidney disease and in stages one to three most people don’t have any symptoms, so it’s important to know your risk factors and make sure you schedule routine screenings.

“Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two leading causes of chronic kidney disease, and so they make up about 75% of new diagnoses of CKD,” said Kathleen Belmonte with the Fresenius Medical Care North America.

Belmonte said once you get to stage four and five and more advanced kidney disease, symptoms may include things like swelling of your legs and hands, headaches and high blood pressure.

She said especially if you have diabetes or high blood pressure, you should be checking for chronic kidney disease on an annual basis.