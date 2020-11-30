The Grinch raises money for Rowan Sweeny’s memorial park

The community is remembering Rowan Sweeny at Christmas, even the Grinch, whose heart might not be two sizes too small after all

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The community is remembering Rowan Sweeny at Christmas, including the Grinch, whose heart might not be two sizes too small after all.

A member of the community, John McCoy, is dressing up as the Grinch for the community to stop and see on Broad Street in Struthers.

First News is told that Rowan loved the Grinch.

You can get your picture taken with the Grinch in front of the Whoville display. Any donations made will go toward a memorial park for Rowan Sweeny.

“Any donations go toward the park for David and Lexi to get the park built within the City of Struthers here. So come on by, take a picture with the Grinch, look at the yard and enjoy Christmas this year,” McCoy said.

He will be out every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 until 8 p.m. now through Christmas.