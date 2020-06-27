The Georgetown in Boardman goes up for auction

The Georgetown closed earlier this year after 45 years in business

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Georgetown banquet center in Boardman is up for auction.

The Georgetown closed earlier this year after 45 years in business.

The 15,570-square-foot facility is located in the Matthew Square Plaza on South Avenue.

Kiko Auctions is handling the sale and has photos on its website.

Live and online bidding takes place through 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16. The facility will go to the highest bidder, and 10% down is required at purchase.

The kitchen and catering equipment is also listed for sale separately.