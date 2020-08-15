The Federal in Youngstown is back up and running with new menu items, safety protocols

Because of the reduced capacity guidelines, The Federal has fewer people working

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular bar and restaurant in downtown Youngstown is back open after being closed since March.

The Federal reopened its doors this week.

Co-owner Sophia Martini said it was important for the restaurant to regroup and implement new safety guidelines, which include social distancing, employees wearing masks at all times and an amplified cleaning schedule.

“We’re also looking to run some new food specials. We have a few new items on our menu. We basically want customers to feel safe coming to us and also to try out new food,” Martini said.

The Federal is open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.