The do’s and don’ts of wearing a face mask

(WKBN) – Face masks made of cloth or paper are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but what are the best practices for wearing them?

Dr. Sherman Alter with Dayton Children’s Hospital laid out some do’s and don’ts for users.

Do wear masks in public, even if you feel fine. You could be asymptomatic.

A paper mask works if you’re healthy, and it does not need to be an N-95 mask.

Do wash cloth masks regularly, especially when they get wet or dirty.

Doctors say you should not put a mask on anyone younger than two years old.

Don’t wear one if you’re having trouble breathing. Instead, call your doctor and stay inside. Masks are not an alternative to social distancing.

“I cannot control the possibility of individuals coming within six feet of me, so I think a healthy person should wear a mask in public. I think the most important thing is distancing from other individuals. Also, realizing that there may be some spread from persons not showing symptoms,” Alter said.

Don’t fidget with the mask once it is in place, and don’t wear it around your neck. Make sure the mask is serving its purpose by properly covering up your nose to the bridge and brining it over your chin.

Right now, wearing face masks is a voluntary practice, according to the CDC.

