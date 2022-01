FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis watches the Steelers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Jerome Bettis announced that he is finishing his final college semester.

According to Bettis’ Twitter, he is enrolled at the University of Notre Dame. He plans to complete his business degree, according to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

“It’s never too late to pursue your dreams and further your education,” Bettis tweeted.

Bettis skipped his senior season and was drafted by the LA Rams in 1993. He was traded to the Steelers in 1996.