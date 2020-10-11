The Brightside Project launches Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – In partnership with Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, the Brightside Project is launching Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Columbiana County.

The program is for children birth to 5-years-old. Each month the child is enrolled, they will receive a free, developmentally appropriate book each month until they turn 5-years-old.

“We know a lot of people in our county have been anxiously awaiting this program and we are excited for the opportunity to be the Columbiana County affiliate because we know how important literacy is to a child’s development,” says Lisa Wallace, The Brightside Project’s Co-Director. “By the age of three, roughly 85% of a brain’s core structure is formed and children exposed to early language and literacy experiences in the home during this time prove to become good readers and excel in school,” says Wallace.

The Governor’s Imagination Library is contributing half of the cost for each enrolled child and The Brightside Project covers the other additional costs to help the community.

With nearly 6,000 eligible children in Columbiana County, The Brightside Project’s goal is to get books in to the homes of all children under the age of 5 in the county and is looking for additional financial partners who want to help achieve that goal.