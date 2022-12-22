WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After 14 years of feeding the hungry, helping the addicted and providing hope to people in need in Warren, The Basement Outreach Ministries will close at the end of the year.

The Basement started with four people praying for the city and evolved into so much more.

At one point, the non-profit was providing in-person meals every Tuesday and had three locations including a residential home.

Pastor Julia Wike says the outreach hasn’t been able to recover from the pandemic.

“Seasons have changed, you know, when God says time’s up, time’s up and I know one thing, not to force anything, but he’ll have another avenue,” Pastor Wike said.

Pastor Wike says she’s beyond blessed to have served in this capacity and will remain active by serving on both the ORRIN and Trumbull Mental Health & Recovery Boards.