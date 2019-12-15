The Autism Society hosts Holiday Bowl in Struthers

The seven selected families were invited to bowl, eat pizza and visit Santa

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – There was a special Christmas party for several Mahoning County families Sunday afternoon.

The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley hosted the Holiday Bowl in Struthers.

Seven families living with autism were selected to receive grants through Mike Hull Memorial Fund.

The families were invited to bowl, eat pizza and visit Santa.

“To see the joy, if you watch the kids bowling, I mean they’re jumping up and down. They’re having a ball. This is the best part of it all right now,” said Melissa Kalaman from the Mike Hull Benefit for Autism.

The Mike Hull fund raised money to give iPads to autistic individuals.