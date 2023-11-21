CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A local parish is continuing its tradition of helping local soup kitchens.

For more than 40 years, parishioners of St. Michael Parish have been donating turkeys they roasted at home so volunteers could slice them up so they can be given to three local soup kitchens in the Valley so others can have a warm holiday meal.

Only this year, volunteers had to move everything back a day because buses don’t run on the holiday and fewer people could make it to the pantries to eat.

“We try to have turkeys be fresh for Thanksgiving service, but we will do whatever they really need. That’s why we’re here, to do what the kitchens need,” said Juanita Sherba, a parishioner at St. Michael’s.

By the end of the day Tuesday, parishioners had collected and donated more than 100 turkeys, as well as dozens of pies, vegetables and other items — enough to feed about 1,000 people.