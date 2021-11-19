Thanksgiving saved for many in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – There was an urgent call that went out across Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, Wheatland, and Farrell. Help was needed to save Thanksgiving for many people across those areas.

Eleven cases of turkey breasts are sitting in a refrigerator at the Salvation Army in Sharon. They’ve been taken out of the freezer to defrost. For the second straight year, Thanksgiving meals will be delivery-only, and earlier this week, they only had five drivers.

“Marta our caseworker, she put a plea out to the Community Food Warehouse, a great agency partner of ours. And they put an email blast out, and the next thing you know our phone was ringing off the hook,” said Salvation Army Captain David Childs.

The turkeys go into the oven Tuesday. Miracle Valley Church will help dish all the meals into clamshell containers and get them ready for delivery. The decision was made months ago not to have in-house meals again this year.

The list of drivers has grown to 25, more than enough. Captain Childs says it could’ve easily been 100 if everyone who called was needed.

“We’re just grateful that when there’s a need, the community here really steps up and helps everyone out,” he said.

The Salvation Army in Sharon can certainly say that for Thanksgiving. It has put out a holiday meal for the last 31 years. The cooking is planned well in advance. Normally, 800 to 1,000 meals, with 400 registered for this year. It also has 200 food boxes so people can cook a holiday meal themself. Half of those have been given out. The other half goes out Tuesday.

The people making food deliveries can expect to give something and get something in return.

“To have that little interaction with somebody brings a lot of joy to that person who’s receiving the meal and the person delivering it, it really eneregizes them,” Captain Childs said.

Each driver will go to 6 to 10 homes.

The Thanksgiving meal costs $3,000 for the Salvation Army. You can donate to help cover that or use the Angel Tree to provide a toy for a child at Christmas.