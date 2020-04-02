Texting service helps match parents with food for kids while school’s out

The texting service is typically used for No Kid Hungry's summer food initiative, but the organization started it earlier this year because of the coronavirus

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Texting is one of the easiest forms of communication and now it can be your best resource for your child’s next meal. A new texting service will help parents find food for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most families have access to — even if it’s a prepaid cell phone — a mobile device of some kind, regardless of income,” said Jason Wilson, with No Kid Hungry.

No Kid Hungry has launched a texting service to help parents find local food distribution. Just text the word FOOD to 877-877, then they ask for a zip code. It provides you with the closet location in your area and others nearby.

“That can be a lifeline but oftentimes, they may not have access to the internet. So we felt like the texting service will provide those resources for families immediately in a way that is as most accessible as possible,” Wilson said.

The texting service is typically used for No Kid Hungry’s summer food initiative. Parents are able to access information about where food will be offered during the months school is not in session.

But due to COVID-19, the organization knew it needed to get the program running earlier.

“When this pandemic hit, it felt very natural for us to say, ‘How can we use this texting service to help families that are in need right now?'” Wilson said.

Jon Natko, head of school at STEAM Academy in Warren, said this program is tremendously important and supports their effort to help every and any child and family they can.

“We had made, since the schools shut down, we made a commitment that none of our students nor any student under the age of 18 would go hungry during these tough times.”

No Kid Hungry recommends calling the location where you plan to pick up the food ahead of time. This way, you will know if they have the food you need.