YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Testimony began Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of a 2021 shootout at an Austintown apartment complex.

Stevie Ballard, 23, of Campbell, faces charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation.

Jurors were selected Monday before Judge Anthony Donofrio. They visited the crime scene before hearing opening statements on Wednesday.

Ballard is accused of exchanging gunfire about 9:30 Nov. 22, 2021, with another man at a Westminster Avenue apartment complex.

Although no one was injured, Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume said in his opening statements that several shots were fired and a Jeep driven by the other man was heavily damaged.

Hume said a witness identified Ballard at the scene and later picked him out of a photo lineup.

The Jeep the other person was driving had damage from gunfire, Hume said.

Ballard’s attorney, Rhys Cartwright-Jones, said his client was never found with a weapon while police found a gun on the other man.

Cartwright-Jones said there is no video or still photos of Ballard engaging in a shootout, and he predicted problems with the identification of Ballard by the witness, although he did not say what those problems might be.