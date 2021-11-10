Testimony continues in trial of two men accused of 2018 shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Testimony is continuing today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two men charged in the November 2018 shooting death of a Warren man and the wounding of another man in the same shooting.

Stephon Hopkins and Lorice Moore, both 25, are on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder for the Nov. 18, 2018, shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren and the wounding of Carlos Davis, 25.

Jackson was found shot to death in a running car on Bennington Avenue that Davis was driving. Davis managed to get out of the car and hid on a porch before police arrived.

Prosecutors said Hopkins, Moore and a third man, Brian Donlow, also 25, were in the back seat of the car and fired from three handguns, killing Jackson and wounding Davis.

Donlow was convicted by Judge D’Apolito following a bench trial in April.

Testimony began Tuesday. A jury was picked Monday.

Donlow and Hopkins were also convicted of an unrelated homicide on the East Side in June 2018. They are both serving sentences of 21 years to life in prison in that case.