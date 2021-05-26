Test your limits! Autism Society hosting ‘Warrior’ event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the second year for The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley’s Warrior event and it’s expanding.

This is the main fundraising event for the organization. It’s a combination of a 5K, Individual People-Powered Tractor Pull and two Strongman events. Organizers say this is an event for everyone.

“If you do Strongman events, we’re going to have the max log, clean and press, and something that I really like is the Atlas stone load, where the big guys get the big stones and try to lift it over a certain height. So, we’re going to have events for all athletes,” said Kelly Long, member of the Autism Society Board of Directors.

Robin Suzelis, director of the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley, has two boys with Autism and says that is how she got involved in the event. She says she knows the needs of people with autism continue to grow, and this is an event that helps with that.

“Autism families need more programs, more services, more support and just trying to work really hard with our board members to provide more programming,” Suzelis said.

Board Member Jodi Glass says this is one of those days a year that the kids get to feel like they are on top of the world. She says they love seeing their autism families come out and have a great day.

“Every time I see a new family member come to one of our events, every time I see our kids that I have known for years attend our events. When they come to this event at the Canfield Fairgrounds, it just brings tears to my eyes, seeing them have a good time, seeing them grow up together. These are all the things that are so important as a community,” Glass said.

The event is scheduled for June 5 at 9 a.m. at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Registration is open online. Additional information is available by calling 330-333-9609