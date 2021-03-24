Test-run held at mass vaccination site in Boardman

When the clinic opens April 1, doses will be available to anyone in the three-county region who is 18-years-of age and older

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a dry-run of sorts, workers and volunteers with Mahoning County Public Health held a soft-opening for the region’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, expecting to inoculate more than 800 people at the old Dillard’s in the Southern Park Mall.

“We’ve got the capacity to go up to 1,250 vaccinations a day to anywhere to 1,600,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac.

One of those receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine was our news director Mitch Davis, who we spoke to out of privacy for others at the clinic.

“They had me in their database, checked me in, it was very efficient,” Davis said.

Davis said the worst part may have been anticipating the shot.

“It was pretty fast, pretty efficient getting in and out of there. You know, I was out the door in less than 30 minutes,” Davis said.

When the clinic opens April 1, doses will be available to anyone in the three-county region who is 18-years-of age and older. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be used.

Tekac said supplies from the state will meet demand.

“They promised us each week 2,500 doses of Johnson and Johnson,” he said.

That compares to just 300 or 400 a week earlier this year when there were only a handful of vaccination sites. Now, there are nearly three dozen in Mahoning County, alone.

Tekac said this site will help speed up the immunity process.

“We want to get back to Fourth of July parties, Canfield Fair, festivals, sporting events,” he said.

The clinic will operate through the end of May.