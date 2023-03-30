EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The laboratory test results have been returned on two dead stray cats found in East Palestine.

The tests were conducted to see if their deaths could be connected to the East Palestine trail derailment and the following release of chemicals from the train cars.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, those tests showed no evidence of chemical toxicity as a cause of death.

The cats had been in veterinary care with upper respiratory issues prior to the submission to the ADDL.

Those who are interested in having the death of an animal tested should contact their veterinarians for further consultation and guidance. The general public cannot submit an animal or tissue sample to the ADDL without a veterinarian order.

State officials have said so far, testing of deceased wildlife from the East Palestine area has not shown evidence of chemical toxicity.