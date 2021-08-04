Tents going up, vendors moving in for one of Valley’s summertime highlights

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Roads are shut down, tents are going up and vendors are getting ready all for the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival happening this weekend in downtown Youngstown.

The event features yummy Italian food and entertainment that everyone missed out on last year because of the pandemic.

Festival Chairman John Rossetti said there’s going to be about 30 vendors, two stages for entertainment, over two dozen retail vendors, wine contests, pasta eating contests and all of that fun stuff.

The community was a little disappointed because it had to be canceled last year, but Rossetti said people are looking forward to all the Italian food and entertainment that they missed out on.

“It means everything. Not only to myself as chairman but the rest of the committee and the board of trustees, and I think the community in general. Last year was so rough on everybody that they need some normalcy, and I think this provides a lot of that,” Rossetti said.

Rossetti expects the setup to be done sometime Thursday.

The Greater Youngstown Italian Festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $5.