Yellow tents are being set up outside St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

In addition to a tent, a vehicle from the Mahoning County Emergency Management office is at the hospital on Belmont Avenue.

Officials close to the operation said the tents are being put in place to be used as extra space for triage. The tents are not in use yet. They are being put up in case they are needed.

The tents are not for quarantine, the official said.