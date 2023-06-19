MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A tentative agreement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed by a Mahoning County employee against the county’s three Commissioners.

Ricky Morrison, a worker in the county’s Facilities Department, was terminated late last year only to be rehired just weeks later. Morrison claimed his firing was in retaliation for being seen supporting commissioner candidate Geno DeFabio in his race against longtime incumbent Carol Righetti.

Righetti ultimately won re-election after a recount.

Late Friday afternoon, after a lengthy mediation session, the tentative agreement was filed by the two sides.

US Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson ordered terms of the agreement remain confidential until it is finalized.