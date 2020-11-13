Tennessee-based company wants to start operations at new Lordstown plant next summer

The village council approved a 15-year, 75% tax abatement for M&M Industries to bring their fourth plant to the Valley

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Tennessee-based packaging manufacturer wants to start operations at a new plant in Lordstown next summer.

On Monday, Lordstown Village Council approved a tax abatement for M&M Industries, which has been manufacturing plastic pails and packaging for pool chemicals, bioscience, pharmaceutical, paint and food products since 1986.

The company operates two plants in Chattanooga and one in Phoenix. The village council approved a 15-year, 75% tax abatement for M&M Industries to bring their fourth plant to the Valley.

“The people of Lordstown are what stood out to us. These folks in Ohio represent the very best of our nation. It will be an honor to be a part of their community,” said M&M Industries President and CEO Glenn Morris.

The Lordstown facility, which would be a new plastic injection plant, is planned to start operations mid-summer 2021. The project is still subject to state and local approval, the company said.

“I’m very excited that M&M industries will be bringing a manufacturing plant to Lordstown. With yet another massive investment in the Valley, the future of our local economy is looking brighter every day. I look forward to helping them however possible as they move into the next steps of development,” said Senator Sean O’Brien.

It is expected to bring about 106 new jobs to the area within five years.