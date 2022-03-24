YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Severe weather in the Valley brings with it a chance for heavy rain, snow and the threat of tornadoes, and it can cause some dangers underground.

Arborist Marck Noark at Davey Tree said there is really nothing out of the ordinary that we’ve experienced this winter, While we had some up and down temperatures, the soil temperature is warming now and that’s a good sign.

He said to watch watering. Newer plants from the fall really don’t need it just yet, but keep an eye on things.

Longer days, shorter nights and temperature changes are causing trees and plants to bud. Noark said to monitor the weather and be ready to water plants if necessary or add a light compost around them.

You can do some pruning right now but not anything that this flowering.

