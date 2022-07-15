YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least half a dozen tenants at a red-tagged building in Youngstown were forced to leave their apartments by 8 a.m. Friday.

Residents at 16 West Madison Ave. learned Wednesday they had 72 hours to vacate the building. According to a notice left by the city, it’s in deplorable conditions.

Residents said they didn’t have anywhere to go on such short notice. They were told if they stay, they could be arrested.

Resident Joey Beard said all of the tenants besides him have found housing. He’s working with Catholic Charities and Youngstown Code Enforcement to find a hotel while he continues to search for an apartment.

Tenants were told they could only enter the building after Friday with an inspector present.