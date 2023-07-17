WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire cleanup and restoration crew was parked outside the Elms Monday. Yellow tape still marked off an area around the back of the building following a fire there Friday night.

The 200-unit, nine-story building had flames showing from a second-floor balcony. Tenants who evacuated after hearing smoke alarms and gathered outside.

Don Spencer is in a wheelchair and worried if he’d be able to get outside.

“I was a little nervous,” Spencer said. “I’m in a wheelchair, and I knew I wasn’t gonna be able to get down the elevator.”

Elsa Anderson got out of the apartment building and just cried.

“I was scared. I said get out everybody. C’mon sleepy heads because there’s a fire in the building, for real,” Anderson said.

Craig Reeder preferred to watch what was happening from his balcony.

“I sat on my balcony, drank a beer and smoked a cigarette,” he said.

Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle says it appears the fire started on the balcony outside the building. Nussle says the man who lives in that unit was rescued from his bed.

“There were, according to residents, fireworks being discharged prior to this fire occurring. So, I’m ruling not ruling that out or the state’s not ruling that out, but right now it’s undetermined,” Nussle said.

Even though three people were taken to the hospital, everyone made it out of the building alive. Nussle credits the state-of-the-art fire impression system in the building for doing exactly what it was supposed to do.

“Everything really went well in this situation,” he said.