Tenants of Warren apartments evicted after developer buys building

A new developer bought the building last year, wanting to create higher-end apartments downtown

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tenants of a downtown Warren apartment building are looking for a new place to live after getting eviction letters earlier this week.

Several people who live there called our newsroom, saying they’re worried about where they’ll go next.

A new developer bought the Reeves building last year, wanting to create higher-end apartments.

The building property manager said they’re working with the tenants and the eviction notice gives them options.

Tenants were given the option to move into other rentals owned by the same developer who’s taking over the Reeves building, according to the property manager.

The developer is working with them to accommodate their budgets, the manager said.

The developer isn’t saying the exact plans for the inside or outside of the building. They’re waiting to talk to city officials before moving forward with any plans.