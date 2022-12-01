HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor.

It happened late Thursday morning at the building on West Liberty Street.

Firefighters say a maintenance employee opened the door of an an apartment after smelling something and found a rag burning on the floor.

The apartment’s tenant wasn’t home at the time.

Only a small area of the floor was damaged, but smoke entered the hallway. Firefighters ventilated the building.

Crews from the Eagle Joint Fire District, Liberty and Brookfield fire departments responded to the scene.